Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Square were worth $21,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $50,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Square by 60.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $161.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 251.50 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.76.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,130 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,779. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

