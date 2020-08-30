Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of SPMYY stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.97. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirent Communications (SPMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.