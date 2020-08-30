Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

SPRO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

