Spectiv Price Down 11.4% This Week (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Spectiv has a total market cap of $7,348.07 and $52.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00150254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.01652615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00200317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00177991 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.