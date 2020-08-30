SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972,443 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $104,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,918. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

