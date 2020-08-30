SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.39% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

