SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,838,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 6.23% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $192,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.9% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,442,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,770 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,091,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,487,000 after acquiring an additional 946,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 67.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,302,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,395 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 52.9% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 2,391,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 827,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,018,000.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

