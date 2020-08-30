SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 7.03% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $119,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11,536.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 773,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,836,000 after acquiring an additional 767,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,390.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 727,638 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,330,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,120,000 after acquiring an additional 529,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,633,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.