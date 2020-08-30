SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238,563 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 7.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $107,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 28,926 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.24. 6,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,028. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

