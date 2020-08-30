SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $337,410. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 294,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,318. SpartanNash Co has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $722.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

