Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.13% from the stock’s previous close.

LOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

LOV stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 462.6% during the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 209,530 shares during the period.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

