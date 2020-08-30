Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.13% from the stock’s previous close.
LOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.
LOV stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.39.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.
