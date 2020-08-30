Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

SRNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.