Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.01. Sophiris Bio shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 21,488 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $256,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

About Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.