SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.23

Shares of SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and traded as high as $23.75. SONIC HEALTHCAR/S shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 27,983 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33.

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

