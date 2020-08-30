Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Position Boosted by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,933 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.64% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 144,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 52.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 304,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 192,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,933. The company has a market capitalization of $362.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

