Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.14

Shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $13.28. Solar Senior Capital shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 40,400 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

