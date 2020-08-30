Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.35. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 86,514 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David W. Dunlap sold 22,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $86,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,152.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 18,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $72,906.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

