Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.35. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 86,514 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.
About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)
Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.
