So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) PT Lowered to $13.00

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SY. BidaskClub upgraded So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. So-Young International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. So-Young International has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.14 and a beta of 0.47.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the second quarter worth $160,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the second quarter worth $515,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the second quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in So-Young International by 80.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

