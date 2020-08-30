Snow Capital Management LP Sells 5,992 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Snow Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 478,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.64 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17. The firm has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

