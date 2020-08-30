SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $28.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

PWCDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Desjardins raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of PWCDF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $20.07. 7,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as diversified international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.