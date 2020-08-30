Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Skyworks Solutions worth $106,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

SWKS stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.62. 1,045,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,060. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $149.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,477. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

