Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

SBMFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sino Biopharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

