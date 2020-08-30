Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

