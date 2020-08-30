Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €135.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €127.18 ($149.62).

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €118.22 ($139.08) on Friday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($156.93). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €96.85.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

