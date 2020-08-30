Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE:MAN opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.