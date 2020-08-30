Shelton Capital Management Takes $235,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 179.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 139,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

