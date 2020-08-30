Shelton Capital Management Sells 720 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Skechers USA by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 114,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 229.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 451,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 314,003 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Skechers USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $31.03 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

