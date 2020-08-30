Shelton Capital Management Sells 541 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 514.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 700.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,439,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,754 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 680.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 890,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 888.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 780,536 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

