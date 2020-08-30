Shelton Capital Management Sells 475 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 447.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Omnicell by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

