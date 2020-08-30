Shelton Capital Management Sells 297 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,395,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $507,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HE opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

