Shelton Capital Management Sells 263 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 719.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 1,110.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LogMeIn in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGM stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $350.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGM. ValuEngine lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

