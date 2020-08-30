Shelton Capital Management Sells 251 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 277.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 136.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

