Shelton Capital Management Sells 175 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 2,193.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

