Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 465.3% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.24.

Shares of TRV opened at $115.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

