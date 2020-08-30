Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 681,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,161,000 after buying an additional 103,971 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,404,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after buying an additional 94,115 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $35.67 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

