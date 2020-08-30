Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.