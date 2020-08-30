Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in EPR Properties by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 132.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $79.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

