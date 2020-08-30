Shelton Capital Management Makes New $228,000 Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 112,244 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fox Factory by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.