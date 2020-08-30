Shelton Capital Management Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,164,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after buying an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 979,022 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,698,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $219.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

