Shelton Capital Management Makes New $212,000 Investment in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ASGN by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in ASGN by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $655,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $407,976.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,906 shares of company stock worth $10,433,621. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $74.78.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

