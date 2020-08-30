Shelton Capital Management Invests $215,000 in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after buying an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 505.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Proto Labs by 20.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 123,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.73. Proto Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $140.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.