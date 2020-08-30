Shelton Capital Management Invests $214,000 in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO opened at $80.63 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

