Shelton Capital Management Invests $213,000 in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,161 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STMP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Stamps.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $3,994,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,204.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,226,775. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $252.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $325.13. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.52.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

