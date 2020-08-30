Shelton Capital Management Has $222,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $315,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 63,330 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

