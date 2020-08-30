Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 848.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after buying an additional 4,316,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6,211.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,538 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 848,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 806,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $330,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

