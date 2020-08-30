Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Chemours by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Chemours by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chemours by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of CC opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Chemours Co has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 2.46.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.