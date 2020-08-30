Shelton Capital Management Decreases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4,204.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,877 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 160.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,012 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,018,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,929 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.28. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

