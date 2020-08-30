Shelton Capital Management Cuts Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Qualys were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Qualys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,669,000 after buying an additional 83,482 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Qualys by 11.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 583,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,090,000 after buying an additional 60,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,593,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $454,700.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,080 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,856. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.86.

Qualys stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.72. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

