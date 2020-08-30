Shelton Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,466 Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,452,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,392,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 19.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,563,000 after buying an additional 198,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,656,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $99.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on RBC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

In related news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,206.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

