Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,178 Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,815,000 after purchasing an additional 973,323 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 457,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 22.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKS opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,610. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

